Delhi: Barapulla Nala Bridge to be closed for 20 days from April 28; traffic advisory issued

New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): For 20 days from April 28, the carriageway of the Nala Bridge going towards Nizamuddin Railway Station will be closed for repair work, announced Delhi traffic police.

"Due to repair work, the bridge on the Barapulla Nala near H.Nizamuddin Rly Station will remain closed for 20 days starting from April 28, 2023, Kindly plan your journey in advance and follow the instructions to avoid any inconvenience," Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

In order to ensure smooth traffic management in the area, the commuters are advised to take the following routes from April 28 onwards till further notice.



The commuters from Neela Gumbad side to reach H.Nizamuddin Railway Station via Nikku Chowk/Rajdoot Red Light will take the opposite carriageway from the left turn near the hotel Preet Palace towards H. Nizamuddin Railway Station.

The commuters coming from the Nizamuddin Railway Station to reach Neela Gumbad will take a right turn from the Red Light near Nizamuddin Police Post on the Nala first to reach Mathura Road T-point and then turn right in the service road towards Neela Gumbad & then take main carriageway of Mathura Road towards Neela Gumbad from the Red Light point.

They are also advised to follow the directions of the traffic police personnel posted in the area to avoid inconvenience. (ANI)

