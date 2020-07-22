Delhi-based Dr. Dang's lab partners with Bharat Biotech for human clinical trials of Covaxin

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Delhi-based Dr. Dangs Lab has been selected to partner with Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech for the human clinical trials of Covaxin, India's indigenous COVID-19 vaccine.

Bharat Biotech is a leading biotechnology company that creates effective vaccines and bio-therapeutics for patients around the world.

"We are extremely privileged to announce that Dr. Dangs Lab, New Delhi has been provided the opportunity to serve the nation by being selected as the central lab for the Human Clinical trials of Covaxin. This is a randomised, double blind, placebo controlled multi centric clinical trial in India," Dr. Dangs Lab said in a statement to ANI.

The lab is currently processing all samples for screening and safety for the various phases of this clinical trial, whereas all the efficacy studies will be performed in NIV (Pune).

The lab said it has already started receiving samples from 50 to 100 subjects per day from various trial sites for safety testing and will be increasing operations as per assigned timelines to cover 12 sites across the length and breadth of the country over this month.

"Stringent quality norms driven by GCLP guidelines are being followed as mandated by regulatory authorities. The lab has renowned experts in each field who are working tirelessly and collectively to provide quality and timely results to fulfill the imminent need of an effective and safe COVID19 vaccine," it said.

Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) had recently gave a green signal for human clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccine candidate Covaxin, which has been developed by the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the ICMR and the National Institute of Virology (NIV).

Earlier in April, Dr. Dangs Lab also became the first lab in the country to start India's first drive-through testing facility for COVID-19.

"Due to COVID-19 cases surging in Delhi-NCR, we started this novel initiative of drive-through testing and we've now established our third facility. This initiative was planned keeping in mind the increasing number of cases and also increase in demand for testing. Anyone with mild or moderate symptoms of COVID-19 can get their test done at this drive-through facility," Dr Arjun Dang, CEO of Dr Dangs Lab told ANI.

"A 20-minute time slot is allocated to each vehicle, but the entire sample collection process lasts for not more than 6-7 minutes. We have kept a buffer period to avoid overcrowding and overlapping. Also, we will have sufficient time to sanitise the place to maintain the highest levels of safety and hygiene for everyone using the facility," he said

After collecting nearly 3,000 samples with the help of its facilities in Punjabi Bagh and Saket, Dr Dangs Lab has opened another centre near Siri Fort Auditorium in the national capital. (ANI)