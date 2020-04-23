Delhi based organisation helps migrant labourers amid lockdown

New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): A South West Delhi based, Radha Soami Satsang Beas, is helping poor migrant labourers by providing food, shelter to ensure that they are being provided with basic necessities during the lockdown.

The organisation is providing food and other basic necessities to 400 migrants, stuck in the COVID-19 lockdown.

The government has asked the Satsang Beas to accommodate and take care of these migrant labourers, who are in distress and trouble due to the lockdown and facing difficulty to find food and shelter.

"We are here to serve the people of the nation, who are facing a difficult time. We are providing food and shelter to these needy migrant labourers since March 26," Vikas Sethi, Secretary, of this RSSB told ANI.

These migrant labourers, are mainly from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

"We are distributing food packets through the administration. Approximately 1 lakh packets are being distributed daily and we have already distributed 27 lakh food packets, till date, to the needy people amid lockdown," Sethi added. (ANI)