Delhi-based rapper goes missing, case registered

New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): Mehrauli police on Saturday registered a case against unknown persons after a Delhi-based rapper went missing from the city's Saidulajab area.

The case was registered under Section 365 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

On May 4, a woman reported that her son Aaditya Tiwari (also known as MC Kode), a resident of Saket's Saidullajab, has been missing since June 2, the police said.



"She said that Aaditya had posted a suicide note on a social media platform on the same day," they added.

According to the police, police could not be traced so far.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

