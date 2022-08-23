Delhi: Basement of Jyoti Nagar police station catches fire; 2 injured

New Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI): A fire broke out in the basement of Jyoti Nagar PS in northeast Delhi on Tuesday evening.
The Fire Department informed that three vehicles reached the spot to douse the fire, during which two police personnel were injured.
"3 fire vehicles reached the spot and doused the fire, two policemen were injured, they have been admitted to hospital," the Fire Department said. (ANI)
