Delhi: Bike-borne miscreants tried to snatch bag from journalist's mother

New Delhi [India], Sept 27 (ANI): In another incident of snatching, three bike-borne miscreants tried to snatch a bag from mother of a journalist near Madipur metro station in Punjabi Bagh area at around 4:30 am on Friday.

Although the miscreants were failed to carry out the crime and escaped but the woman sustained injuries as the robbers dragged her for around 20 meters in an attempt to snatch her bag.

"I came at 4:30 in the morning to visit the temple, first a three-man on bike crossed me and then they come back and tried to snatch my bag and dragged me. They stopped when they saw a man coming from the other side", the victim said.

A PCR call was made and a case has been registered in this regard.

On September 23, a woman journalist, Joymala Bagchi, working with ANI, was attacked by two bike-borne robbers during day time, who dragged her out an auto-rickshaw, snatched her phone and managed to flee. On the same day, two bike-borne robbers tried to snatch a cellphone from a woman journalist in South-East Delhi's Okhla area. (ANI)

