Delhi: Bike-borne snatchers target Metropolitan Magistrate in Kamla Nagar

New Delhi (India), Oct 15 (ANI): Bike-borne thieves snatched the cell phone of a Metropolitan Magistrate here at north Delhi's Kamla Nagar on Monday night.

The incident took place while he was returning from a restaurant after having dinner with his family.

No sooner did he take out his phone to receive a call, the snatchers grabbed it and ran away.

The police have registered a case and investigation is going on.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

