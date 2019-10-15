New Delhi (India), Oct 15 (ANI): Bike-borne thieves snatched the cell phone of a Metropolitan Magistrate here at north Delhi's Kamla Nagar on Monday night.
The incident took place while he was returning from a restaurant after having dinner with his family.
No sooner did he take out his phone to receive a call, the snatchers grabbed it and ran away.
The police have registered a case and investigation is going on.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Delhi: Bike-borne snatchers target Metropolitan Magistrate in Kamla Nagar
ANI | Updated: Oct 15, 2019 10:26 IST
