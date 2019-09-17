BJP workers cut ladoo cake on Prime Minister Modi's 69th birthday in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI)
Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari celebrates PM Modi's birthday at India Gate

ANI | Updated: Sep 17, 2019 02:57 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday at India Gate on Tuesday midnight.
Party workers led by Tiwari celebrated the 69 th birthday of the Prime Minister by cutting a huge cake and distributing it among different people. Waving party flags and placards, BJP workers also raised slogans hailing Prime Minister Modi and wishing him good health and long life.
The birthday cake shaped in the form of a massive 'laddo' also had 370 and 35A written in bold letters, apparently referring to Article 370 and 35A which have been abrogated by the Central government last month.
"It is a day of celebration as a child was born to serve the nation in the house of Damodar Das ji. Today it is his birthday and we are celebrating it with respect and fervor," Tiwari said speaking to ANI.
"It is a wish of the entire nation that Prime Minister Modi serves the country for a very long time," he added.
On late Monday night, Prime Minister arrived in Ahmedabad and was welcomed by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and state Chief Minister Vijay Rupani at the airport.
Drumbeats, loud cheers greeted the Prime Minister as his cavalcade slowly moved through the roads outside the Ahmedabad airport.
The BJP is celebrating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday as 'Seva Saptah' starting September 14. The party has announced that several social initiatives will be undertaken by the party leaders across the nation during this week-long period. (ANI)

