Delhi BJP chief writes to Mayors, asks them to ensure proper sanitation around 'ghats' for Chhath Puja

New Delhi [India], Oct 26 (ANI): BJP's Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari has written a letter to the Mayors of all three Municipal Corporations to ensure repair and sanitation work is carried out properly at the Chhath Ghats and the connecting roads in the national capital.

"Chhath Ghats have been constructed on the bank of Yamuna river and in various water bodies, vacant DDA lands and other departments where a large number of devotees reach to observe Chhath Puja," writes Tiwari in the letter.

"Many devotees reach the Chhath Ghat by performing 'Dandavat.' So to help them in this sacred work of faith, all the three Municipal Corporations of Delhi have been contributing to a great extent," he further writes.

"A letter has been written to them to maintain better arrangements this year as well. I will personally take stock of the preparations being made at the Chhath Ghats after Deepawali," said he.

Tiwari further said that thousands of BJP workers will also voluntarily help in this sacred work this year as well so that the devotees do not face any inconvenience in paying obeisance to the sun god.

Tiwari has demanded that the state government should make arrangements in the parks and ponds and get the roads repaired so that there is no inconvenience or obstruction in observing the greatest festival of 'Poorvanchalis.' (ANI)

