Delhi BJP demands Swati Maliwal's suspension as DCW chief pending probe into 'molestation' claim

New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): The BJP on Saturday wrote to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, requesting him to 'suspend' Swati Maliwal from the post of chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) in the interest of a fair probe in the alleged molestation case.

The letter was drafted by Delhi BJP spokesperson and head of Media Relations, Praveen Shankar Kapoor, in connection with the DCW chief's allegation that she was 'molested' and 'dragged by a car' for several metres near AIIMS, in the wee hours on Thursday.

Delhi BJP cited some 'media reports' to claim that the alleged eve-teaser, Harish Chandra Suryavanshi, is an AAP worker.

"There are photographs of Harish Chandra Suryavanshi campaigning with Aam Aadmi Party MLA Prakash Jarwal," the letter stated.

Praveen Shankar Kapoor further alleged that the incident was a 'conspiracy' to 'paint' Delhi as a city unsafe for women.

"The matter now stands complicated and it appears that the incident was a conspiracy with a motive of painting the image of Delhi as an unsafe city for women," the letter added.

Delhi BJP alleged that this development has 'exposed' Swati Maliwal.



"This development of eve-teaser's connection with AAP has exposed Ms. Swati Maliwal and she will try her best to influence the police inquiry in the matter by using her constitutional office," the Delhi BJP alleged.

Kapoor requested the L-G to suspend Maliwal from the post till the inquiry is completed.

"Sir I, therefore, request you as Administrator of Delhi to look into the matter and upend Ms Swati Maliwal from the post of President of Delhi Commission of Women till the inquiry of the alleged eve teasing incident gets completed so that she can't misuse her position to influence police inquiry," the letter added.

Earlier, the DCW chief alleged in her complaint that a man driving a white hatchback pulled over near her and "made indecent gestures".

She claimed that she was standing on the pavement when the man pulled over to her and offer her a lift. She alleged that the driver stood and started insisting that she sits inside the car.

According to the police, after being reprimanded by Maliwal, the man drove off but he was back after a short while, again gesturing at her to sit inside the vehicle.

Maliwal said she was standing with her team at Gate number 2 of AIIMS, which comes within the Kotla police station limits.

"As she refused again and went near the car's side window to reprimand him, the man rolled up the glass window. She said her hand got stuck in the car window and she was dragged for about 10-15 meters," DCP (South), Chandan Chowdhary said. (ANI)

