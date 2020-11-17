Delhi: BJP holds protest march towards CM residence against Chhath ban

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): BJP Puravnchal Morcha held a protest march towards the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday against the government's decision of banning Chhath Puja on the banks of river Yamuna and public ghats.



Shouting slogans against the Kejriwal government and demanding that the chief minister should either lift the ban or resign, the protesters claimed that they will celebrate Chhath, no matter what.

"The government has opened all the markets. The DTC buses are plying with no social distancing norms. But the government is banning the puja on the pretext of the COVID-19. This is clearly a failure of this government. Rather than banning celebrations, arrangements should have been made to ensure social distancing," said Adesh Gupta, the President of the Delhi BJP unit.

The Delhi Disaster Management Committee (DDMC) has ordered that Chhath Puja will not be held at any public place this time due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The DDMC has suggested the people can celebrate the festival in private places. (ANI)

