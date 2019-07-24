Representative Image
Representative Image

Delhi BJP lambasts CM Arvind Kejriwal for poor governance

ANI | Updated: Jul 24, 2019 20:36 IST

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Hitting out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday said, "Delhi government with its support to the tukde-tukde gang has set a bad model of governance in the national capital."
"Delhi Police had filed a court case on January 14, against Kanhaiyya Kumar, Amar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya under section 323, 465, 471, 143, 149, 147 and 120. Delhi government has not given its consent to the Delhi Police for investigating the case till now," according to a statement by the BJP's Delhi unit.
"Yesterday Delhi police informed the court that they have not received any permission from the Delhi government to investigate the case," the report added.
BJP further said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is playing dirty politics and was trying to defend Kanhaiyya Kumar, hence Delhi government hasn't allowed an investigation into his case till now.
"We request the Delhi government to punish such anti-nationalists at the earliest, otherwise, citizens of Delhi will soon teach them a lesson in the upcoming assembly elections," said Delhi BJP.
Criticising Delhi government's transport facility for the general public, the BJP said , "Citizens of Delhi are facing major problems due to acute shortage of DTC buses in the state. Around 20,000 buses are needed in Delhi for daily public conveyance but only 3,500 buses are running on the roads at the moment."
Flagging the issue of unauthorised colonies in India, the Delhi BJP said that the central government is taking steps to confer ownership rights to the residents of unauthorised colonies (UCs) in Delhi, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation.
To address the problem, a committee chaired by the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi was constituted on March 8 this year with the approval of Union Cabinet, for recommending the process for recognising ownership or transfer rights to the residents of UCs in Delhi.
The committee submitted its report, based on which a draft cabinet note containing the proposal to confer ownership rights to residents of UCs has been circulated to all concerned for comments on July 11.
The Delhi BJP unit also said that the Kejriwal should also allow women free of cost registration in such colonies. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 22:05 IST

Andhra: ACB officials seize over 1 lakh from sub-registrar office

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 24 (ANI): Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Wednesday raided the office of Nuzividu sub-registrar and seized unaccounted money of Rs 1.10 lakh, police said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 22:04 IST

Andhra Assembly passes Bill for 75% jobs to locals in industries

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 24 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday passed a bill that provides 75 per cent of jobs in industries to local people.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 22:02 IST

IMA Ponzi scam: SIT arrests CA Iqbal Khan

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 24 (ANI): The Special Investigation Team constituted by the Karnataka police to investigate the multi-crore IMA ponzi scam arrested a Chartered Accountant (CA) Iqbal Khan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Crime, S Girish, said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 22:01 IST

It's a genuine grievance: Mamata on open letter about lynchings

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 24 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that the open letter penned by 49 renowned personalities on lynching incidents in the country is a genuine grievance.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 21:55 IST

Death toll in Assam floods touches 75

Dispur (Assam) [India], July 24 (ANI): Assam death toll mounted to 75 after six persons lost their lives on Wednesday as floods continue to wreak havoc in various districts, Disaster Management Authority (DMA) said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 21:54 IST

83 LOCs issued against loan defaulters to prevent them from...

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): As many as 83 Look Out Circulars (LoCs) have been issued against promoters of companies who have defaulted on bank loans, to prevent them from leaving the country, the government informed Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 21:52 IST

'Immediate need to frame policy for river basin management,...

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) Director General Rajiv Ranjan Mishra has highlighted an immediate need to frame a comprehensive central policy document for river basin management and treated wastewater reuse.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 21:48 IST

Income Tax Day: Sitharaman asks tax officers to deal firmly with...

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday exhorted the income tax officers to be prompt in redressing the grievances of the taxpayers and expand the tax base in a non-intrusive manner.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 21:43 IST

Maximum mob lynching in Bengal: Dilip Ghosh

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Reacting sharply to a letter written by 49 celebrities on the issue of mob lynching, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday alleged that maximum number of people are being lynched in West Bengal for 'Jai Shri Ram' chants.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 21:18 IST

Kashmiri youth sets up a cafe in Srinagar, helps generate employment

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 24 (ANI): With an aim to promote Kashmiri cuisine and culture and generating employment in the valley, a young entrepreneur, Adil Farooq has recently opened a cafe in Srinagar.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 21:13 IST

UP: Priyanka meeting Congress workers on daily basis

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 24 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is back into work mode after the Sonbhadra agitation and is meeting workers across all districts, according to sources.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 21:02 IST

LS passes bill to curb illicit deposits, Thakur says priority to...

New Delhi, July 24 (ANI): Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a bill that will help tackle the menace of illicit deposit schemes in the country with Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur stating that the first claim to recovered money will be of depositors and their data will not be shared.

Read More
iocl