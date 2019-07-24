Delhi BJP lambasts CM Arvind Kejriwal for poor governance

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Hitting out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday said, "Delhi government with its support to the tukde-tukde gang has set a bad model of governance in the national capital."

"Delhi Police had filed a court case on January 14, against Kanhaiyya Kumar, Amar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya under section 323, 465, 471, 143, 149, 147 and 120. Delhi government has not given its consent to the Delhi Police for investigating the case till now," according to a statement by the BJP's Delhi unit.

"Yesterday Delhi police informed the court that they have not received any permission from the Delhi government to investigate the case," the report added.

BJP further said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is playing dirty politics and was trying to defend Kanhaiyya Kumar, hence Delhi government hasn't allowed an investigation into his case till now.

"We request the Delhi government to punish such anti-nationalists at the earliest, otherwise, citizens of Delhi will soon teach them a lesson in the upcoming assembly elections," said Delhi BJP.

Criticising Delhi government's transport facility for the general public, the BJP said , "Citizens of Delhi are facing major problems due to acute shortage of DTC buses in the state. Around 20,000 buses are needed in Delhi for daily public conveyance but only 3,500 buses are running on the roads at the moment."

Flagging the issue of unauthorised colonies in India, the Delhi BJP said that the central government is taking steps to confer ownership rights to the residents of unauthorised colonies (UCs) in Delhi, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation.

To address the problem, a committee chaired by the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi was constituted on March 8 this year with the approval of Union Cabinet, for recommending the process for recognising ownership or transfer rights to the residents of UCs in Delhi.

The committee submitted its report, based on which a draft cabinet note containing the proposal to confer ownership rights to residents of UCs has been circulated to all concerned for comments on July 11.

The Delhi BJP unit also said that the Kejriwal should also allow women free of cost registration in such colonies. (ANI)

