Delhi BJP leader files FIR against Anurag Kashyap for hurting religious sentiments of Sikhs

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): BJP Delhi unit spokesperson Tajinder Pal Bagga on Tuesday filed an FIR against director Anurag Kashyap for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the Sikh community.

Earlier in the day, in a letter addressed to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) and Station House Officer (SHO) in Parliament Street, Bagga's lawyer Alakh Alok Srivastava had demanded the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against Kashyap.

This came after Bagga claimed that Kashyap had purposely depicted a scene in the Netflix show, Sacred Games Part-2, in which actor Saif Ali Khan, who plays a character belonging to the Sikh community, throws his 'kada' in the sea.

The BJP leader has claimed that the scene was in a "disrespectful and insulting manner" and has hurt the sentiment of the community.

"Kada is considered as a revered and integral part of Sikh religion and it is treated with utmost respect and faith. It is part of five Kakaars, which is quintessential for Sikhs. The Accused above named has deliberately and intentionally depicted the aforesaid scene in his abovementioned Web Series, with the sole intention of insulting and outraging religious feelings of the people belonging to the Sikh Community," the letter stated.

Bagga has also accused Kashyap of attempting to, "promote disharmony, enmity, hatred and between different religious groups, to provoke breach of peace by giving provocation and to severally Insult the religious beliefs of Sikhs."

Apart from Bagga, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Manjinder S Sirsa also expressed his discontent with the scene in the show directed by Kashyap.

'Sacred Games 2' also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Kalki Koechlin, and Ranvir Shorey.

The series based on Vikram Chandra's 2006 novel by the same name, 'Sacred Games' was premiered on Netflix on 15 August. (ANI)

