Delhi BJP leader Ramvir Singh Bidhuri moves Delhi HC challenging summons in a defamation case

New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): Delhi's Leader of Opposition and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ramvir Singh Bidhuri has moved the Delhi High Court seeking quashing of summoning order and a criminal complaint filed against him and others by Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and its Vice-Chairman and AAP leader Raghav Chadda.

Earlier, Delhi's Rouse Avenue District Court Complex issued summons to Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta, Bidhuri, MLA Vijender Gupta and spokesperson Harish Khurana in a defamation case on November 18.

The petition is filed by advocates Neeraj and Satya Ranjan Swain. The petition is listed before the court for December 8, informed the lawyers.

In the Petition, it is argued that several crores were given by the Govt of NCT of Delhi to the Delhi Jal Board in the form of Loans, Grants and Extra Budgetary Borrowings in the tenure of the Aam Aadmi Party. Till date, no audit has been done of the said amount by the CAG, as per the statutory requirement, because the Delhi Jal Board has not provided the accounts of the FY 2015-16 in spite of CAG's multiple letters and reminders.

"The Petitioner being a Leader of Opposition has been at the forefront of exposing irregularities in the working of Government of NCT of Delhi which is essentially the job of the opposition party in the democracy. This process is part of checks and balances in a democratic set-up," read the petition read.



The petitioner has urged to quash the Criminal Complaint and trial court order which issued summon against him and others.

The Delhi Jal Board and Vice-Chairman Raghav Chadha had moved a defamation complaint alleging that all respondents in furtherance of their common intention indulged in malicious campaign to tarnish the image/reputation of both complainants in the matter.

The complaint states that on January 21, one Press Conference was held by Delhi BJP leaders wherein allegations were levelled that complainants have committed a scam of Rs. 26,000 crore. They referred to the Delhi Jal Board as the "Dalali Jal Board".

It was alleged in the complaint that the following statements were made during the press conference, "isse to yehi lagta hai ke Delhi Jal Board nahi, Dalali Jal Board ban gaya hai...jisko hum Delhi Jal Board kehte hain vah aaj Arvind Kejriwal ki kartooton se Dalai Jal Board ban gaya hai...Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Jal Board ke Chairman rehte hue aur unke khasam khaas Satyender Jain and Raghav Chadha ki madad se 26,000 crore dakar lia hai."

According to the complaint, it was alleged that respondents have deliberately made defamatory statements despite the knowledge that the same are false and will tarnish the image of complainants.

It was alleged that by making false, baseless and malicious allegations against complainants, respondents have committed the offence punishable under Section 500 read with Section 34 IPC. (ANI)

