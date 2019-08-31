Delhi BJP leaders meet Shah, discuss ways to serve citizens in better way

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Delhi's BJP leaders on Saturday met Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss various issues related to the national capital.

BJP's Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari and other MPs including Gautam Gambhir, Ramesh Bidhuri and Hans Raj Hans were present in the meeting.

Party leaders confirmed that Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal also joined them as "he is familiar with the problems of Delhi's people."

While most of the party leaders refused to comment on what transpired in the meeting, Bidhuri said: "It was party's internal meeting to discuss ways of serving the people of the capital in a better way. We had talks on organisational set-up but nothing on the upcoming elections."

However, Delhi's BJP unit president Tiwari said: "Every detail of the meeting will be shared within two-three days."

The meeting comes two days after Tiwari launched 'Delhi Bachao (Save Delhi) Parivartan Yatra' to expose the failures of the Aam Aadmi Party-led government in the capital.

The yatra, which started from the Ram Lila Ground in Bhalswa Dairy area, will cover all 14 districts and 70 assembly seats of Delhi.

The assembly elections in Delhi are scheduled to be held in 2020. (ANI)

