Delhi: BJP MLAs, Mayors meet Baijal, submit memorandum over Municipal Corporations' pending dues

New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): Amid the crisis of pending salaries of the Municipal Corporation employees, a delegation of BJP MLAs and mayors of the three Municipal Corporations on Wednesday met Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and submitted a memorandum for release of the dues of the corporations.

The delegation was led by the Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.

"Under the leadership of Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, the mayors and BJP MLAs of the three Municipal Corporations met the Lieutenant Governor and submitted a memorandum for release of the dues of the corporations held by the Delhi Government," BJP's Delhi unit tweeted.

On October 27, mayors of the three BJP-ruled Municipal Corporations in the national capital launched an attack on the Delhi government demanding the release of financial dues of Rs 13,000 crores to the civic bodies.

"Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain accepted that the Delhi government has our money, and he promised to clear them I have got it on a clip too. I gave him the warning that if the dues of the three municipal corporations are not cleared within 10 days then on the 11th day we will again sit in a dharna outside the CM's residence," North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) Mayor Jai Prakash had said.

Amid the crisis of pending salaries of the municipal corporation employees, North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash had on Monday requested Kejriwal to meet them and explain the disbursal procedure for the due amount of Rs 13,000 crores. (ANI)