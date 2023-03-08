Delhi: BJP MP Parvesh Verma celebrates Holi at his residence

New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): BJP MP Parvesh Verma on Wednesday celebrated Holi with family, friends and party workers at his residence in the national capital here.

Extending greetings on the occasion, Verma said, "I wish everyone a very Happy Holi, I wish for the good health of people in our country."



"Everyone is doing very good work under the leadership of our Prime Minister, this is our wish that our country should go ahead and be the most powerful country in the world," he added.

He also reacted on the arrest of ex-Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy scam.

"This is Manish Sisodia's Karma and he is getting punished. They defended their policy by increasing the age limit from 25 to 21, they made 1000 liquor shops to 500 liquor shops. So, God is watching their actions, and punishing them for that," said Verma. (ANI)

