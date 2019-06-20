West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma speaking to ANI on Wednesday
West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma speaking to ANI on Wednesday

Delhi: BJP MP Parvesh Verma questions mushrooming of Mosques on government land

ANI | Updated: Jun 19, 2019 13:09 IST

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): BJP MP from West Delhi, Parvesh Verma, on Wednesday, has complained about the mushrooming of mosques on government land in the city and demanded their removal.
"I have written to the LG and requested him to make a committee and make the local district magistrate the chairman of these committees in each district. There should be an enquiry into why temples and Gurudwaras are made on Delhi Development Authority (DDA) allotted land and according to Floor Area Ratio (FAR) norms but why are mosques being made on government land?," he said.
Varma questioned the Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal and former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit as to why the mosques and graveyards were being given a free run to be constructed on government land.
"Who is giving permission to them to make these structures on government land? Whenever elections come in Delhi, the season of making mosques starts in Delhi. Arvind Kejriwal has been a Chief Minister of Delhi for the last four years and Sheila Dikshit was Chief Minister for 15 years," he said.
"How are Mosques given a free run to be made on Delhi government land and roads? Not only mosques but graveyards are also being made on government land. In Uttam Nagar, a graveyard is being made in Vipin Garden," he added.
On the issue of disruption in vehicular movement due to the construction of unauthorized mosques in some areas, Verma said, "If unauthorized mosques are made, then they encroach on the roads in the area and disrupt traffic movements there. They should be removed from such places. I will meet the LG and take this matter up with him to its logical end." (ANI)

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 10:27 IST

Lucknow: Vehicle carrying 29 passengers falls into canal; 7...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 20 (ANI): A vehicle carrying around 29 passengers fell in Indira canal in Nagram, Lucknow on Thursday morning.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 10:21 IST

Death toll in Muzaffarpur touches 117

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Jun 20 (ANI): The death toll due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) touched 117 on Thursday morning in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 10:04 IST

Cloud cover will keep weather pleasant in Delhi for next 2 days: IMD

New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): Cloud cover will keep weather pleasant in Delhi and its adjoining regions for the next two days, according to the India Meteorological Department. The weather forecasting agency on Thursday has also predicted the likelihood of thunderstorm and lightning in the nationa

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 09:14 IST

Odisha: Narrow escape for man after falling on rail track while...

Jharsuguda(Odisha) [India], June 20 (ANI): A man survived miraculously after he fell on the track while trying to board a moving train at the Jharsuguda railway station here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 09:04 IST

4.8 magnitude earthquake jolts Maharashtra's Satara district

Satara (Maharashtra) [India], June 20 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter Scale rattled Satara district of Maharashtra on Thursday morning, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 08:30 IST

Chhattisgarh: 5 killed, 12 injured in road mishap

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Jun 20 (ANI): At least five people were killed and more than 12 were injured in a collision between two pick-up vans.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 08:23 IST

President Kovind to address joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament

New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind will address the joint sitting of both the houses of Parliament at the Central Hall today.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 06:16 IST

Back to the Village: Poonch administration organises training...

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 20 (ANI): Pooch District Administration on Wednesday organised a training session for district officers, in regard with the implementation of 'Back to the Village' initiative of the state administration.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 05:48 IST

Police remand for Union Minister Prahlad Patel's son

Narsinghpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 20 (ANI): Union Culture and Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel's son Prabal Patel on Wednesday was remanded to police custody for a day by a local court here on charges of attempt to murder and injuring five people in Madhya Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 05:16 IST

Indian Navy Marine Commando rescues mother-daughter from...

Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jun 20 (ANI): The Indian Navy's MARCOS officials on Wednesday rescued mother-daughter duo after their boat loaded with domestic items capsized in the Wular lake in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 05:01 IST

Navy gears up for International Day of Yoga

New Delhi [India], Jun 20 (ANI): As a runup to celebrate the International Day of Yoga (IDY), the Sunrise Command of the Indian Navy has been organising additional Yoga Camps onboard Naval units and in residential areas over the past one week.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 04:57 IST

Coimbatore: 700 DMK workers detained for protesting against water crisis

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 20 (ANI): Around 700 Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party workers, who held protests outside the Coimbatore City Corporation Office (CCCO) against the acute water crisis in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, were first detained and later released by police.

Read More
iocl