Delhi: BJP MP Parvesh Verma reaches Yamuna ghat to perform Chhath puja

New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Parvesh Verma on Monday reached Yamuna ghat near ITO in the national capital to celebrate Chhath Puja.

Earlier, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has allowed the Chhath puja celebration at designated sites but not on Yamuna ghats.

Speaking to the media, Verma said, "Today puja has started, I am here to start Chhath puja so that all the Purvanchal brother-sister can celebrate the festival."



The BJP MP criticised Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said he is not concerned about those who voted for him, instead he is focusing on the Punjab election.

"The chief minister was voted to power by people from Purvanchal and now he is not paying attention to them," he said.

This year, the festival will begin from November 8 with the 'Nahai Khai' ritual and will conclude on November 11 with devotees performing 'Usha Arghya' (prayers to the rising sun). The main celebration is on November 10 when devotees will offer 'argha' to Sun God. (ANI)

