Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo/ANI)

Delhi BJP MPs, RWAs of unauthorised colonies to meet and thank PM Modi

ANI | Updated: Nov 07, 2019 23:19 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Member of Parliaments from Delhi and Resident Welfare Association officeholders and members of unauthorised colonies, will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence on Friday to thank him for Cabinet's decision to give ownership rights to people living in unauthorised colonies in Delhi.
On October 23, the Union Cabinet announced that it had approved regulations for conferring and recognising ownership rights to residents of unauthorised colonies, which would benefit 40 lakh residents of the national capital.
The Cabinet also gave its approval to bringing a Bill in the next session of Parliament to implement the proposal.
Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, announcing the move, said that the decision will benefit more than 40 lakh residents of unauthorised colonies spread over around 175 sq km as development and redevelopment can now take place in these colonies resulting in a clean, secure and healthy living environment.
The decision is applicable to 1,797 identified unauthorised colonies which are inhabited by lower-income group society and does not apply to 69 affluent colonies identified by DDA including Sainik Farms, Mahendru Enclave and Anant Ram Dairy. (ANI)

