Delhi BJP organises yoga programme on International Yoga Day

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): Delhi BJP President Adesh Kumar Gupta on Sunday organised a yoga practice programme with limited numbers of people at Lodi Garden on the occasion of International Yoga Day.

The programme was held keeping social distancing and COVID-19 norms in mind. Gupta distributed Ayurvedic decoction (Kaadha), masks and sanitisers to the participants.

Speaking on the occasion, Gupta said that Yoga is traditional practice through which we can boost our immunity and make our body stronger.

Speaking to ANI Gupta said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that Yoga increases our immunity and unity among people. As this COVID-19 situation is prevailing in the country, the practice of Yoga is very important during this phase."

"Yoga is a proper traditional practice through which we can increase our immunity and can make our body stronger. We have ensured that this practice is being done with a limited number of people keeping social distancing in mind," added Adesh.

The International Yoga Day was proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 27, 2014. (ANI)

