Delhi BJP State Executive Meeting on Jan 27-28, discussion on state assembly polls strategy likely

By Toshi Mandola

New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State Executive Meeting will be held under the leadership of working president Virendra Sachdeva and will decide the future strategy of the party, according to the BJP state office.

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State Executive Meeting will be held on January 27 and 28, party sources said on Tuesday.

Special discussions will also be held regarding the strategies for Delhi assembly elections, ongoing work in the districts and many proposals.

The meeting will be attended by more than two Central leaders of the party and more than 250 state leaders and members of the party will also participate in the meeting, sources added.



Earlier in the day, the two-day National Executive meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) concluded in the national capital.

JP Nadda's term as the national president of BJP was extended till June 2024, on the second day of the national executive meeting.

Addressing a press conference, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "I am confident that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and (JP) Nadda-ji, the BJP will win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections by an even bigger majority. Modi-ji will return to lead the country as the Prime Minister."

According to sources, the proposal for Naddda's extension was mooted by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and was agreed upon unanimously by the members of the National Executive.

Earlier on Monday, PM Modi asked party workers to sketch more events like Kashi-Tamil Sangamam in future for strong cultural national unity, sources said.

Laying emphasis on programs that bind the nation in one thread, PM Modi asked party workers, to insist on organizing more programs like the Kashi-Tamil Sangam, so that all the states share their culture, civilization and heritage with each other and the country unites culturally in the one thread of unity.

Sources added that the attendees also discussed a nine-point political resolution moved by Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju. (ANI)

