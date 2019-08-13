Delhi: BJP to get its new President by next year

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to get its new President by January next year as the election process to elect Amit Shah's replacement would be completed only by then.

A senior BJP functionary told ANI that the new President will be elected at the beginning of January next year.

"At least one month time is needed for the process to complete to elect the national President after the organisational polls to at least 50 per cent of states and UTs get completed," he said.

A meeting of the BJP's poll in-charges and co-in-charges of states and Union Territories took place at the party headquarters under the chairmanship of former Union minister and senior BJP leader Radha Mohan Singh to take stock of the party's organisational polls.

The meeting was attended among others by BJP working president Jagat Prakash Nadda and General Secretary (Organisation) B L Santosh. Former Union Minister Hansraj Ahir, Lok Sabha MP Vinod Sonkar and Karnataka MLA CT Ravi, who are assisting Singh in overseeing the election process, were also present.

Sharing the timeline of the election process, Radha Mohan Singh told ANI that the process of organisational polls would begin on September 11 after the party's membership drive is over by August 20.

"Elections at booth level would be completed by September 30. It will be followed by elections for Mandal presidents. By November 30 elections for district presidents and by December 15 elections for state chiefs would be done," he said.

He said after these elections are completed, the process of electing the President would begin. He, however, did not clear as to when the entire process will be completed.

Nadda was elected as working President after Amit Shah joined the Union cabinet as Home Minister.

Shah is still the BJP President and it is most likely that the party would contest the Assembly polls to Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Haryana under his leadership.

Assembly elections in Delhi will be held under a new BJP President.

The saffron party returned to power with a majority for a second time in a row by bagging 303 seats in the 542-member Lok Sabha. (ANI)