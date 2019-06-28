Delhi: BJP worker, son shot at by relative over property dispute

New Delhi (India), June 28 (ANI): A BJP worker and her son were shot at allegedly by their relatives following an altercation over a property dispute in Kanjhawala area of North West Delhi on early Friday morning.

The victims have been identified as Rajrani (60) and her 35-year-old son Netrapal.

While the woman suffered injuries in her leg, Netrapal's abdomen and hand are injured.

The victims were immediately rushed to a hospital for treatment. The woman is recovering well, while her son's condition is serious yet stable.

"Both victims are under treatment at a hospital, the mother is in stable condition while her son is in a critical condition. Perpetrator was a relative, it was due to a property dispute," Rohini Deputy Commissioner of Police SD Mishra said.

Police teams have been tasked with apprehending the accused who hails from neighbouring Haryana. (ANI)