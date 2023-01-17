Delhi BJP Working Committee meeting to be held on January 27, 28

New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Working Committee meeting will be held on January 27 and 28, party sources said on Tuesday.

Earlier today, JP Nadda's term as the national president of BJP was extended till June 2024.



It was the final day of the two-day National Executive meeting on the BJP, where the members of the top party panel arrived at a consensus on extending BJP national president JP Nadda's tenure.

Earlier on Monday, PM Modi asked party workers to sketch more events like Kashi-Tamil Sangamam in future for strong cultural national unity, sources said.

The attendees also discussed a nine-point political resolution, moved by Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, sources added. (ANI)

