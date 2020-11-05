Delhi: BMW car runs over policeman in Sarita Vihar, driver arrested

New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): A BMW car ran over a policeman in Sarita Vihar here crushing his leg, and itself crashed after being chased by the police. The driver has been arrested.

One more person, besides the policeman, was injured in the incident. The car originally belongs to the accused person's relative.

Alcohol was recovered from within the car at the incident spot. A case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Motor Vehicles Act, according to the Delhi Police.

"One Kuldeep Bidhuri (driver) has been arrested. He is pursuing law and is also running a gym in JJ Colony Madanpur khadar," said RP Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South East.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of November 3 and November 4.



"Constable Jitender and Constable Ankur were on patrolling duty on service bike. At about 12:05 am, they reached H Pocket Market Sarita Vihar. They saw that one BMW car was parked near an ATM, one cake was kept on this car and a few boys were making noise," the DCP said.

The two constables on duty asked them to go home, however, the boys did not leave and started arguing with them.

"Constable Ankur called ERV of Sarita Vihar Police Station. On seeing ERV, they ran towards Janta Flat, Madanpur Khadar. They were followed by ERV. The offending car took a turn near the K Pocket divider and ran towards ABC Pocket," the DCP said.

"Both the constables signaled them to stop, the car driver tried to hit Constable Ankur. He jumped and saved himself. Thereafter, the car driver hit Constable Jitender with the intention to kill him and ran over his car which crushed his legs. The driver managed to escape from the spot," DCP added.

The offending car was chased and was found rammed against a juice corner near Umer Masjid, Khadar mode, according to the police. One person was also found injured on the spot.

"On inspecting the car, it was found that the door of the car was open. A beer bottle was lying inside the car and airbags were also found open. The vehicle is registered in the name of Amit Bhadana a resident of Faridabad. He has given the vehicle to his cousin Kuldeep," the DCP said.

"One mobile phone was found in the offending vehicle which belongs to accused Kuldeep Bidhuri. He allegedly had his birthday and was celebrating with his friends," the DCP added. (ANI)

