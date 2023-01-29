Delhi: Bodies of woman, 2 children found near railway track

New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): A 30-year-old woman and two toddlers were found dead under mysterious circumstances near Narela railway station in the national capital, officials said.



According to Delhi Police, body of a woman aged about 30 years was found along with a one-year-old child and a three-year-old girl near the railway track on Saturday.

Locals spotted the bodies and alerted the police. Following information, a team of police reached the spot and recovered the three bodies.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and we are further looking into it, the police said. (ANI)

