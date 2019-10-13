Delhi: Both accused arrested for robbing PM Modi's niece

New Delhi [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Delhi Police have arrested both the accused who were involved in snatching the handbag of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's niece outside Gujarati Samaj Bhavan in the national capital when she was alighting from an auto-rickshaw on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), North, Monika Bhardwaj confirmed the arrest of both the accused.

The DCP, however, added that the police acted promptly without even knowing the fact that the victim was related to a VIP, and had succeeded in nabbing one of the culprits while the second was also nabbed subsequently.

"In the snatching case registered yesterday, the Civil Lines police team and a team of Special Staff have caught one accused -- Gaurav alias Nonu, who is a 21-year-old," Bhardwaj said at a press conference here. The other arrested accused has been identified as Badal.

"The accused have been arrested. Rs 56,000 cash, two mobile phones, documents, and the scooty used in the offence have been recovered," she said on Sunday.

The two miscreants had on Saturday snatched the purse of Damayanti Ben Modi, the daughter of Prime Minister Modi's brother, while she was alighting from an auto-rickshaw outside the gate of Gujarati Samaj Bhavan in north Delhi's Civil Lines area.

The crime spot is just a few kilometres away from the residences of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. (ANI)

