Delhi-bound Akasa Air's flight lands safely after bird hit

New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): A Boeing aircraft of Akasa Air landed safely after suffering a bird hit on its way to Delhi airport on Thursday morning, said airport officials.

The aircraft landed safely and it has been grounded till inspection by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

According to the DGCA, the incident was reported when Akasa B-737-8 (Max) aircraft VT-YAF operating flight QP -1333 flying from Ahmedabad to Delhi experienced a bird strike during climb out passing 1900ft.



"Akasa Air flight QP 1333 flying from Ahmedabad to Delhi on October 27 suffered a bird hit. The aircraft landed safely and all passengers were deboarded. As a result, the aircraft has been positioned for a detailed inspection. The subsequent flight has been impacted and our customer service team is assisting passengers and arrangements are being made to accommodate their journeys," read an official statement by Akasa Air.

"The Aircraft has been declared Aircraft On Ground (AOG) at Delhi," said a senior DGCA official.

The aircraft suffered damage on the nose cone during climbing when a bird hit the aircraft. All passengers are safe, he added.

The DGCA is looking into the incident.

On October 15, a Bengaluru-bound Akasa Air flight returned to Mumbai airport due to a burning smell in the cabin, which later turned out to be due to a bird strike. (ANI)

