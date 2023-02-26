Delhi-bound IndiGo flight diverted to Ahmedabad due to bird hit in Surat: DGCA

Surat (Gujarat) [India], February 26 (ANI): A Delhi-bound IndiGo aircraft originating from Surat was diverted to Ahmedabad after a bird hit during a climb at Surat, said DGCA in an official statement on Sunday.

"On 26.02.2023 Indigo A320 aircraft VT-IZI operating flight 6E-646(Surat - Delhi) diverted to Ahmedabad due to a bird hit during climb at Surat. N1 vibration was 4.7 units. The aircraft landed safely at Ahmedabad," the statement read.

As per an official statement from DGCA, during the ground inspection, the engine fan blades were observed to be damaged.



"During the ground inspection, No.2 Engine fan blades were observed to be damaged. Aircraft declared Aircraft on Ground (AOG)," it read.

Earlier on February 25 in Bhopal, a Delhi-bound IndiGo flight originated from Cochin, and diverted to Bhopal due to a medical emergency on board, the airlines said in a statement.

"IndiGo flight 6E 2407 operating from Cochin to Delhi has been diverted to Bhopal due to a medical emergency on board. We regret the inconvenience caused to other passengers," the statement read.

After landing at Bhopal, the airport's team, without wasting a second, quickly offboarded the passenger and shifted him safely to the nearest hospital, Bhopal Airport said in a statement. (ANI)

