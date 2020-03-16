New Delhi [India], Mar 16 (ANI): A Delhi bound United Airlines flight was diverted to London's Heathrow airport on Monday after a passenger became unwell onboard.
"Our team at London Heathrow Airport is providing assistance to customers of United Flight 82 (New York/Newark - Delhi) today, which diverted to London Heathrow following a customer becoming unwell onboard," read the official statement from United Airlines. (ANI)
The airlines said that it is making arrangements for the passengers to complete their journeys. (ANI)
Delhi bound United Airlines flight diverted to London after passenger became unwell onboard
ANI | Updated: Mar 16, 2020 17:01 IST
