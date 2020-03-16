Delhi bound United Airlines flight diverted to London after passenger became unwell onboard

New Delhi [India], Mar 16 (ANI): A Delhi bound United Airlines flight was diverted to London's Heathrow airport on Monday after a passenger became unwell onboard.

"Our team at London Heathrow Airport is providing assistance to customers of United Flight 82 (New York/Newark - Delhi) today, which diverted to London Heathrow following a customer becoming unwell onboard," read the official statement from United Airlines. (ANI)

The airlines said that it is making arrangements for the passengers to complete their journeys. (ANI)

