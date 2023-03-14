Delhi: Boy dumped after accident dies, 1 held, 2 detained

New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): Three friends dumped their friend's body in an underpass in the Vivek Vihar area of the national capital after the auto-rickshaw they were travelling in overturned, informed Delhi Police.

The incident took on the intervening night of March 7 and 8, police said.

According to police, the auto-rickshaw they were travelling in met with an accident in which one of them was injured.

"The injured boy died later. He was then taken from the spot in the same auto-rickshaw by his three friends, However, instead of taking him to a hospital, they dumped him at an underpass in the Vivek Vihar area," a police officer said.

Further, according to the police, the auto-rickshaw belonged to one of the three accused persons.

"One of the accused persons has been arrested and two others detained, as they are minors. Further investigation is underway," the officer added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)