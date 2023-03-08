Delhi: Building collapses in Bhajanpura area, no casualties reported

New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): No casualties have been reported after a building collapsed at Vijay Park in Delhi's Bhajanpura area on Wednesday afternoon, Delhi Fire Chief Atul Garg said.

The fire department received information at 3:05 pm after which four fire tenders reached the spot, he said.

According to Garg, rescue operations have been completed.

While talking to ANI, a neighbourhood resident, Hyder said, "The accident happened around 3 pm. The good thing was that no one was injured and there has been no loss of life."

" Around two to three families lived in the building. Around 2.30 am, the ceiling started falling and cracks started appearing inside the house. After this, all the families came out and informed the people nearby. On knowing about the cracks, the people nearby also vacated their houses and at around 3 pm the house collapsed," Hyder added.

Talking about the condition of the building, he said, "The building may have had substandard materials used in its construction due to which this has happened. The house was about seven to eight years old. There has been a lot of damage to the goods. The shop items and the goods, all are buried in the debris."

Ajay, another neighbourhood resident said, "The people had already realized that the house was about to fall, due to which everyone became conscious and people around the building had vacated their houses too."

"There was a mobile repair and clock shop on the ground floor of the building, but today the shop was closed due to the Holi festival. There were not many people in the street as well. Around six to seven people work every day in this shop. If this accident happened some other day, many people would have been injured," he added.

Earlier on March 1, a four-storey building collapsed after catching fire in north Delhi's Roshanara Road but fortunately, there was no loss of life, said police. (ANI)