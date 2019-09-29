Delhi: Burglar, receiver arrested in Seelampur, stolen jewellery recovered

New Delhi [India], Sept 29 (ANI): A notorious burglar and his receiver of stolen articled were arrested from Seelampur here and stolen diamond jewellery worth more than 10 lakh rupees was recovered from their possession, police said in a statement on Sunday.

The two persons identified as burglar Mohd Akram (40) and a receiver of stolen articles Sheikh Khalid Mahmood (41) were arrested after the police laid a trap for them in the area.

"The accused started night burglary and he targeted only bungalows in posh localities in Delhi. He was previously involved in more than 25 similar types of night burglaries," police said.

According to the police, the accused used to cover his face and wear gloves while committing burglaries and never used any vehicle or mobile phone so that he couldn't be traced.

"He used to dispose of the stolen jewellery soon after committed burglary. Accused was arrested in 2007 for the first time. Akram is super night burglar and he is proficient in climbing high walls and running fast," it said.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

