Delhi: Bus carrying BSF staff hits two-wheeler leaving one dead, two injured

New Delhi [India], Oct 9 (ANI): The Police on Wednesday registered a case in an incident where a bus carrying Border Security Force staff hit a two-wheeler, leaving one dead and two injured.

According to the police, Zamil Alam, his wife Nilofer and their child, were headed towards India Gate before they were hit by the bus from back at the slope of Lodhi Flyover.

Nilofer was declared dead by the CAT ambulance, while her injured husband and child were shifted to hospital for treatment.

The driver of the bus, identified as Head Constable Ramesh Chander Sharma, was found on the spot by the police.

Police have recorded Zamil's statement and have registered a case under Sections 279, 337 and 304A of the Indian Penal Code. (ANI)

