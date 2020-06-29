Delhi businessman commits suicide after consuming 'unknown poison'

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): A businessman in Delhi's Rani Bagh area was found dead after allegedly committing suicide by consuming unknown poison at a hospital, police said on Sunday.

Police added that the deceased had left a suicide note, alleging he ended his life due to harassment by his business partners.

"On June 25 morning, a call was received from the hospital that one Bhupender Gupta was declared dead during treatment after he consumed unknown poison. The deceased was doing rice trading business at Naya Bazaar, old Delhi," the police said.

"The ownership documents of deceased's residence were kept as collateral security by the alleged persons with the bank and they were pressurising the victim to transfer one more property document in their favour on the plea of settling business transactions," the police stated.

An FIR under 306 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Rani Bagh police station. (ANI)

