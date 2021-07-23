Delhi businessman, his friend murdered; 3 held

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Delhi Police have arrested three on Friday for the murder of a businessman and his friend.

The businessman, Surinder Gupta, and his friend Amit Goyal were found dead by the police late at night yesterday.

The body of Surender Gupta was found at a factory in Delhi's Ashok Vihar, while that of his friend was found inside a car at Wazirabad.

The main accused, businessman Sandeep Jain is a relative of the deceased Surendra Gupta.

As per the police, the crime was committed over a transaction of Rs 20 lakh. Sandeep Jain owed the amount to the deceased Surendra Gupta.



Initially, the police had found the body of Amit Goyal in Gupta's car. Following the lead, they questioned Gupta's family which led them to Jain.

Gupta's family informed the police that the duo had gone to Sandeep Jain's house to collect the amount, and had not returned from there.

Jain was then detained on suspicion. Gradually, on strict interrogation, he confessed to the murder of Gupta and Goyal, along with two of his accomplices, in his factory.

Further, he told the Goyal's body was put in a sack and kept in Gupta's car, which he (Jain) drove to Wazirabad, while Gupta's body was kept in his factory

After the confession, both the workers/accomplices of businessman Sandeep Jain who were involved in the double murder incident were also arrested. (ANI)

