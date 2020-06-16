Delhi businessman plots own murder to ensure family gets insurance money; 4 held

New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): A Delhi-based businessman hired four people for his own murder to get insurance money for his family, claimed Police on Monday.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer) A Koan said that the deceased businessman Gaurav, a resident of Delhi, was going through depression due to loss in business and also taken a personal loan of Rs 6 lakh and himself planned conspiracy to get murdered for insurance money.

Giving details about the case, Koan said, "A complaint of missing was received from his wife at Anand Vihar Police Station on the June 9 at around midnight 12:30 AM. In the complaint, she stated that her husband who left the home at 10:00 am in the morning, is the owner of a grocery shop at Karkardooma village and his phone isn't reachable," he said.

"Next Day, Delhi police got PCR call, an information was received at PS Ranhola about a body hanging on a tree with rope on a tree near the banks of Jheel. His identity is revealed to be Gaurav Bansal and was he was the same reported missing in PS Anand Vihar," he added.

Delhi police registered a murder case and started the investigation. On the basis of intelligence, a suspect namely Suraj was apprehended. On the instance of accused Suraj, co-accused Manoj, Sumit and one juvenile were apprehended.

During the enquiry the juvenile revealed that the deceased had paid him for his own murder.

The accused persons committed this act of murder by hanging Gaurav near Khedi Baba Pul, Najafgarh Drain. The accused persons revealed that they had received money for this act from Gaurav (the deceased). They further revealed that the deceased had told them if they kill him then his family will get insurance money.

Further investigation is in progress, police said. (ANI)

