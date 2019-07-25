Delhi: Businessman shot at by unknown assailant in Civil Lines area

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): A businessman was shot at by an unidentified assailant on Thursday in Civil Lines area of New Delhi. Police are currently tracing the assailant.

The victim was immediately shifted to Parmanand Hospital and is now out of danger.

According to the police, Rahul, a distributor of a prominent detergent brand, was shot at from behind after he came out from the gym he goes to.

Police are currently investigating the matter and tracing the assailant. (ANI)

