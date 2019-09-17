Delhi: Businessman shot dead in Jyoti Nagar

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): A businessman, named Rajul, was shot dead in front of his house in Jyoti Nagar area here on Monday night, police said.

He was shot in the chest by three bike-borne persons.

Police stated that they had received information from a hospital regarding bullet injury.

A murder case has been registered in this regard, police added.

According to Rajul's family, they tried to rob him initially and later fired at him.

Further details are currently awaited. (ANI)

