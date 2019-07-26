Delhi Cabinet approves creation of 18 fast track, 22 commercial courts

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Delhi Cabinet on Friday approved the creation of permanent 18 fast track courts and 22 commercial courts which will reduce pendency of cases, said Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot here.

With this, the government will ensure speedy disposal of cases, said Gehlot.

The Minister, in a tweet, said: "Congrats Delhi! Cabinet approves the creation of permanent 18 Fast Track Courts and 22 Commercial Courts which will reduce pendency of cases and ensure speedy disposal of cases. This will bring respite to litigants. Many thanks to Hon'ble CM @ArvindKejriwal Ji." (ANI)