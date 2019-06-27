Delhi Cabinet approves proposal for amendment in Delhi Sikh Gurdwaras Act, 1971

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): The Delhi Cabinet on Thursday approved the proposal for the amendment in the Delhi Sikh Gurdwaras Act, 1971 for the inclusion of Takhat Sri Damdama Sahib, Talwandi Sabo, Bhatinda, Punjab as fifth Takhat in the act.

The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"According to Section (4) (b)(ii) of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwaras Act, 1971:- The Committee shall consist of - four members, each being the head priest of the Sri Akal Takhat Sahib, Amritsar, Sri Takhat Kesgarh Sahib, Anandpur, Sri Takhat Patna Sahib, Patna and Sri Takhat Hazur Sahib, Nanded," said a release of the Chief Minister's Office.

The government stated that representations were received from Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee regarding inclusion of Takhat Sri Damdama Sahib, Talwandi Sabo, Bhatinda, Punjab as fifth Takhat in the Delhi Sikh Gurdwaras Act, 1971.

"Takhat Sri Damdama Sahib, Talwandi Sabo, Bhatinda(Punjab) has already been included as the fifth takhat in the Sikh Gurdwaras Act, 1925 (Punjab Act VIII of 1925) by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt. of India vide Notification No. S.O.281(E) dated 23.04.1999," the release read.

"Amendment of Section 4- In the principal Act, in clause (b) of Section 4 (i) for the words "nine members", the words "ten members" shall be substituted. (ii) In sub-clause(ii),- (i) for the words "four members", the words " five members" shall be substituted. (ii) the word "and" shall be omitted; (iii) after the words "Sri Takhat Hazur Sahib, Nanded", the words "and (5) Sri Takhat Damdama Sahib, Talwandi Sabo, Bhatinda, Punjab" shall be inserted," it said. (ANI)

