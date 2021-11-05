Delhi cabinet approves Rs 1,544 cr for health facilities to combat COVID-19

New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): The Delhi Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday approved Rs 1,544 crores for health facilities to combat COVID-19.

As per the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the Cabinet also approved the proposal for the induction of 190 AC low-floor buses into Delhi's transport system.

According to Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gaglot, the buses will have CCTV cameras, GPS, panic buttons and will be differently-abled friendly. (ANI)