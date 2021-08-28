Delhi Cantt Rape Case: Crime branch files chargesheet stating sufficient evidence against all 4 accused

By Sushil Batra, Ravi Jalhotra

New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI): The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police on Saturday filed a chargesheet in sensational rape and murder case of nine years old girl that took place in Delhi Cantonment area recently.

The charge sheet has been filed against four accused including Kuldeep Singh, Laxmi Narayan, Radhey Shyam and Salim Ahmad. All the accused are in judicial custody.

The chargesheet containing around 400 pages of the case has been filed before the Duty Metropolitan Magistrate (MM) Manu Shree, of Patiala House Court on Saturday.

The Duty MM has kept the same before the concerned court for August 31, 2021 for consideration.

According to the Delhi Police sources, the recreation of the Crime scene by experts showed no sign of a short circuit in the water cooler. In the initial stage of questioning, all the four accused claimed the victim died because of electrocution.



These sources also told ANI that the main accused, the priest, had noted the death of the minor in the register of the crematorium ground as an occurrence of ill health, however, he told the police and family of the victim that the girl died due to electrocution. He had also asked some people on how to evade the police's investigation into the matter, said Delhi Police sources.





Special Investigation Team (SIT) was conducted in the case under the supervision of the senior officers on day to day basis and all the technical and other evidence were analysed and brought on record. None of the four accused have been given clean chit and SIT has got sufficient evidence to charge sheet all four accused, said sources.

The investigation also revealed that the priest was habitual of watching porn movies and he used to get a massage from the minor victim, sources from SIT confirmed.

The charge sheet has been filed under Sections 302 (murder), 376 (D) (gang rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), read with sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST Act.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had directed that the investigation be completed speedily and chargesheet be filed within 30 days. The Ministry of Home Affairs had conducted a high-level review in which Delhi Police had committed to file the charge sheet within 30 days of the registration of the case, following which a fast track court will conduct the trial into the matter.



The case of the minor girl who was allegedly raped, murdered and cremated without her parents' consent in Delhi's Old Nangal crematorium has been transferred to the crime branch for speedy investigation. Police Commissioner of Delhi, Rakesh Asthana gave the direction for the transfer of the case. On August 1, a nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed by a priest and three employees of a crematorium near Delhi Cantonment in southwest Delhi, the police had said.



Delhi Police registered a case against four accused on the basis of the statement of the minor's mother who alleged that her daughter was raped, murdered and cremated without their consent on Sunday. The accused persons have been booked under Sections 302, 376 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code, along with the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST Act. (ANI)

