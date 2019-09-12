New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): A case was registered against the son of a director of a TV serial under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after he allegedly kissed a minor child at Lodhi Garden here.
The incident took place on September 8.
An investigation in the case is underway. (ANI)
Delhi: Case registered against director's son under POCSO Act
ANI | Updated: Sep 12, 2019 05:35 IST
New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): A case was registered against the son of a director of a TV serial under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after he allegedly kissed a minor child at Lodhi Garden here.