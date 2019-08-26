Delhi: CBI takes Chidambaram to Rouse Avenue Court

New Delhi (India), Aug 26 (ANI): Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, who is under CBI arrest, was taken to Rouse Avenue Court here from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters on Monday afternoon.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court asked him to move a regular bail plea before an appropriate court to challenge the Delhi High Court's order in CBI's case, which had become infructuous after he was arrested by the agency last week.

Delhi High Court rejected Chidambaram's pre-arrest bail in cases related to INX Media scam on August 20. Subsequently, he was arrested and sent to the CBI's custody by a trial court for four days, ending today.

On Friday, he had filed a petition in the apex court against the trial court's orders.

The apex court had on Friday granted P Chidambaram interim protection from arrest till today in connection with the money laundering case being probed by the ED.

In 2017, the CBI had registered an FIR alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Chidambaram was the Union Finance Minister.

Following the FIR filed by the CBI, the ED had filed a case of money laundering against him. (ANI)