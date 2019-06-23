Delhi: CCTV installed inside train coach helps catch thieves

New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): The Railway Protection Force of New Delhi were able to nab two thieves within 48 hours with the help of CCTV installed inside the train.

Last week, in Kalka Shatabdi a mobile of a lady passenger was stolen from C-4 coach when the train was at platform no.1 of New Delhi railway station. A Special team was formed under Inspector RPF, New Delhi. A thorough analysis of the train's CCTV footage from C-4 coach was done by the team. Video clips and photos obtained from CCTV were shared with reliable sources.

After receiving the credible information, the two men were arrested by the team and the forces also recovered stolen mobile Samsung S-9 worth Rs 59,000 along with six other high end stolen mobiles. The total value of the recovered property is worth Rs 2 lakh. (ANI)

