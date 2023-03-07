Delhi: CCTV shows bike-borne men stealing Rs 40 lakhs, both arrested

New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): A CCTV footage has emerged showing two bike-borne criminals stealing Rs 40 lakh from a person in broad daylight in the national capital.

The case pertains to a robbery gang which was planning to flee from Delhi after committing the crime but was nabbed by the Delhi Police. Both robbers were arrested, and cash worth Rs 40 lakh was also recovered.

Earlier, the police had informed that FIR no. 250/23 in the matter was registered on February 1, under section 379 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Kotwali Police station.

The complainant named Umesh Kumar, a resident of Dwarka alleged that cash was stolen from his bag, while he was going on a motorcycle.

Umesh works for a person named Aneesh as an assistant at LN International LLP company. The company sends the MBBS aspiring students to foreign medical colleges for studying medical. On February 1, his owner asked him to take an amount of Rs 40 lakh from Mahadev Enterprises and hand it over to his friend in North Avenue, Delhi, the complaint stated.

He said that while he was on the way to his destination on a motorcycle, he suspected that his bag has gotten lighter in weight. Upon checking, he found that the whole money has been stolen from his bag. Following this, he made the PCR call and got the FIR registered.

Upon registering the complaint, a police team was constituted headed by SHO Kotwali Police Station, Ved Prakash, under the overall supervision of ACP, Kotwali, Vijay Singh, the police said.

The police started investigating and conducting technical surveillance in the case. The informers were activated and all the CCTV cameras were also searched. The police also interrogated a number of people.

It was found, that the accused behind robbing the money will be coming to the Y-Point Bus Stop, Delhi Chalo Park with the aim of leaving for Shimla.



The police team reached the spot and laid a trap to nab the accused. As soon as the alleged robbers came, the team swung into action and nabbed the two accused.

As per the police, the two accused were identified as Akash (25 years) and Abhishek (28 years), and Rs 4 lakh were also recovered from him.

The police also said that the accused initially tried to mislead the police during the interrogation but disclosed the details of the robbery later.

Upon subsequent interrogation, it was found that the two accused along with their third accomplice Sagar robbed the money on March 1, from a person on motorcycle, near the Red Fort red light. They distributed Rs 2 lakh each among themselves and kept the remaining Rs 34 lakh in Multani Dhanda in Paharganj, Delhi, the police said.

The accused said that they were planning to flee from Delhi and go to Shimla, but the third accused didn't turn up at the planned location.

Upon further investigation, the police recovered the remaining Rs 34 lakh from the said location.

Based on this, the police registered the FIR as per the procedure, wherein the recovered total amount of Rs 38 Lakh was seized vide making separate seizure memos.

Police said, the accused also revealed their alleged modus operandi. They randomly target people on motorcycles. Initially, they distract them and then steal their belongings. After committing the crime, they leave Delhi till the heat of the crime settles down.

The third accused in the case is still absconding, and efforts are being made to recover the remaining stolen cash.

Further investigation is underway in the case. (ANI)

