Delhi: Celebratory firing on birthday lands three behind bars, illegal arms recovered

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): Delhi police apprehended three people for using illegal arms and indulging in celebratory firing during a birthday celebration.

In the viral video around 10-12 people were seen cutting a birthday cake and one of them wearing a grey-coloured shirt pulled out a pistol and fired a shot in the air.

"These viral videos on social media platforms leave an indelible impact, particularly on the youths and encourage them to attract toward such illegal activities," said the police.

Working on the inputs, the police official said that the birthday party was organized by Vivek, which was attended by 10-12 friends. The identity of the person who fired in the air was confirmed as Monu Qureshi, a resident of Delhi's Shastri Park.



The case was registered in Shastri Park police station under sections 336 of the Indian Penal code (IPC) and 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.

After the video went viral on the social media platform, participants of the birthday party went underground, they switched off their mobile phones and started using internet calling services.

A police team tracked the accused through cyber tools and apprehended two persons named Vivek Sinandi and Monu Qureshi from a guest house in Gujranwala Town, Delhi.

During the interrogation, it comes out that they reached for the party in the Eco sports car of Monu Qureshi's uncle. Some of their friends also joined the party from Shastri Park and Mori Gate area. At the time of the birthday celebration, Monu fired the celebratory shot from the illegal pistol he was carrying. After they realised on firing incident, they fled from the spot leaving behind the car, informed the police.

In further investigation, the raid was conducted and the weapon of offence was recovered from a person namely Guru Prasad Residence of Zero Pushta, Sonia Vihar, Delhi. Accordingly, he has been arrested. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

