Delhi CEO asks police to file FIR against BJP candidate Kapil Mishra

New Delhi [India], Jan 24 (ANI): The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi on Friday asked the police to file an FIR against BJP leader Kapil Mishra for his tweet where he termed the Assembly elections in the national capital as a contest between 'India and Pakistan.'

Mishra on January 23 had tweeted "...On 8th February there will be a contest between India and Pakistan on the streets of Delhi."

The Election Commission had asked Twitter to remove the BJP leader's post after the Delhi CEO's office requested the poll body.

After the Returning Officer (RO) issued a notice to Mishra over his controvesial tweet, the BJP candidate from Model Town said that he does not think that he has said anything wrong and stands by his statement. (ANI)

